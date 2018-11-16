2018 AWCON: Ethiopian Referee Lidya Tafesse To Officiate Ghana-Algeria Opener

FIFA referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe has been appointed to officiate the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening fixture between Ghana and Algeria.

The Black Queens will open the tournament against their Algerian counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

The Ethiopian referee will be assisted online one by Queency Victoire (Mauritius) and Mary Wanjiru (Kenya) online two Maria Rivet (Mauritius) as the Fourth Official.

Background of referee Tafesse below:

She was born and raised in Jimma. After completing high school, She moved to Addis Ababa. Back then, she used to play basketball for 'Kiraybetoch' and was also a referee for soccer.

While still in Addis Ababa, she got a scholarship from Central University College and started studying for a diploma in Pharmacy.

After the diploma, Tafesse further continued her studies and earned a degree. In her school years, she was active and used to participate in gymnastics, mini media, engage with Red Cross and provide family planning counselling, while still playing basketball.

When she first set out in my sports career, she started as a soccer and basketball player, so the first refereeing she did was in 1992 Em.C. in Mekele city.

Tafesse refereed a men's project game and it was at that time where she found her true self and she realized she could be good at refereeing.

When all the senior instructors said that she was good and brave, she thought to she could be a good Ethiopian referee who could work with integrity.

That was the moment she realized refereeing was her passion. For that reason, She did not pursue a career in Pharmacy.