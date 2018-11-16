Kotoko Striker Sogne Yacouba Eager For Africa Campaign

Burkinabe forward, Sogne Yacouba says he is prepared to help Asante Kotoko to excel in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The 26-year-old has been in his native country for the last two weeks, where it is believed he was sorting out some family issues.

The promising forward will rejoin his teammates in training today as they continue preparations for the CAF Confederations Cup.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Yacouba discloses the reason why he left the club's camp and insists he is back to help the club perform well in the competition.

"I was permitted to go to my hometown for two weeks to marry.

"Unfortunately, I got ill and that's why I kept longer but now I'm in town and that's the most important.

"The most important is the CAF Confederation Cup and I have come to help the club play.

"We are waiting for our opponents and we will prepare for them.

"I know I will score but can't say the number.

Asante Kotoko will host the winner of the Cameroonian cup match between Edding FC and Lion Blesse on November 28th in Kumasi.

Asante Kotoko are representing Ghana as holders of the MTN FA Cup.