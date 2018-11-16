Medeama SC Coach Says Asante Kotoko Are Ready For Africa Campaign

Medeama SC head coach, Samuel Boadu believes the Porcupine Warriors are adequately prepared and ready to represent Ghana at the 2018-2019 Confederation Cup competition after his side held them to a 1-1 stalemate the spoils in a friendly game at the Essipong Stadium on Wednesday.

The Yellow and Mauves held the Porcupine Warriors to a 1-1 draw, as the latter seeks to increase their tempo in preparations towards their Confederation Cup campaign.

According to Boadu, the Kumasi based side he saw, proved they are ready for battle and will challenge whatever task thrown at them in their quest to get to the group stages.

“I am convinced that Kotoko is ready for Africa because CK [Akonnor] has changed a lot of things in the team. They play hard and posses very well,” Boadu told reporters.

"The game will offer him a perfect opportunity to rectify certain mistakes committed during the match.

Commending Akonnor for his impressive work done on the Kotoko team, Boadu said, "Grooming up players in such a few months is not an easy thing. To get them to play accordingly and gel as a team will take you about three months. He is doing a very good job and I do appreciate his good work,” he said.

He, however, cautioned supporters of the club to lower their expectations and allow the team to peak naturally at the right time.

"Supporters shouldn’t expect Kotoko to play very well in their first two matches, but then, they will start to pick up the pieces from the third game onwards. All they need is an unflinching support from the supporters.”

The MTN FA Cup champions continue their preparations with an international friendly game against Togolese side Gomido FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko is the only club representing the country in the 2018/19 CAF Confederations Cup.