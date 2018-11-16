modernghana logo

Total Ghana Organises 2018 Total AWCON Trophy Tour

The headline sponsor of the 2018 African Women's Championship, Total Petroleum Company Limited, organised a trophy tour in Accra on Thursday to create more hype and awareness of the upcoming competition.

The tour started at the head office of Total Ghana and headed to one of its filling stations on the Liberation Road and then, to the Lizzy Sports Complex.

Staff of the company, traders and children all got the chance to take pictures with the trophy and former Black Queens player, Adjoa Bayor.

Managing Director of Total Petroleum Company Limited, Eric Fanchini, said that Total was very proud of its association with the tournament.

“We believe in football and we also believe in women empowerment. Our belief in football is seen in the choice of our brand ambassador in the person of Stephen Appiah, a Ghanaian football legend and we are happy and proud to have him on board.

"In terms of women empowerment, we are happy to be associated with the Women’s AFCON. Here at Total, we really promote women. 30 percent of our staff are women and we have placed more women in management positions and we believe that a tournament like the Women’s AFCON is of great value to women.”

He went on to wish the Black Queens the very best in their quest to win the tournament for the very first time in their history.

The 2018 Total African Women’s Championships will run from November 17 to December 1 in the cities of Accra and Cape Coast.

Ghana is in Group A with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon while Group B has Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Equatorial Guinea.

