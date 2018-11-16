modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
43 minutes ago | Football News

AshGold Named The Richest Club In Ghana

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
AshGold Named The Richest Club In Ghana

Former Ghana Premier League champions, AshantiGold SC is the highest ranked Ghanaian side on the list of richest clubs on the African continent.

The Obuasi based side with a revenue of US$1.7m is the only Ghanaian club to secure a place in the top 100 list- 82nd position in Africa.

However, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have less than $1m and $300,000 respectively according to the publication, so couldn’t break into the top 100 list of richest clubs in Africa.

Al Ahly SC of Egypt lead the rankings with an amount of over US$ 28.2 m and is followed by Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs whose budget is reported to be US$ 23.2.

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns are surprisingly in 13th place with a budget of US$ 9.5m.

TP Mazembe are the only club from Central Africa to break into the Top 10 with a budget US$ 11.3m.

The ranking is based on current club accounts and annual budgets.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1to have loved and lost is better than not to have loved at all

By: me quot-img-1
body-container-line