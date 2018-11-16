Black Stars To Leave Kenya For Addis Ababa Today

The Black Stars of Ghana will fly out to Addis Ababa later today ahead of Sunday's 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia.

Ghana are currently 3rd in Group F of qualifying after losing to Kenya in September, while their game against Sierra Leone was cancelled. Kwesi Appiah and his 19-man squad are expected to leave Kenya later today in order to arrive in Ethiopia in time for Sunday's game.

The FIFA Normalization Committee yesterday denied claims in some sections of the media that the team had been stranded in Kenya.

Widespread reports earlier this week suggested that the players and the technical team had been left to fend for themselves after being stranded at their training base in Naivasha.

However, the Normalization Committee, in a statement on Thursday refuted those claims.

A win for Ghana will send them 2nd above Ethiopia who they beat 5-0 in the opening round of qualifying back in June last year.

Meanwhile, 3 qualifying matches will be played across the continent on Friday. South Sudan, who are already out with no chance of qualifying, host Burundi.

Egypt, host Tunisia, with both countries having qualified already, and Morocco host Cameroon.