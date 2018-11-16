AWCON 2018: Sports Minister & Normalization Committee Visits Black Queens

The Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah and the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee has paid a visit to the Black Queens ahead of the opening game of the 2018 Arica Women Cup if Nations (AWCON).

The visit to motivate the players and to assure the team of government’s total support ahead of their opening AWCON match with Algeria on Saturday, November 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, earlier in the week, media reports had emerged that there is an unrest at the camp about the unpaid winning bonus at the All African Games in 2015 hosted in Gabon.

The Black Queens will hope to finally lift the trophy for the first time in home soil when the rest of the African continent come to the West Africa nation.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon whiles in Group B, the most successful country and cup holders Nigeria will compete with South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia.

The tournament will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium and at the Accra Sports Stadium.