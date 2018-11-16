modernghana logo

FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens Gears Up For Finland Clash

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Black Maidens of Ghana wrapped up preparations ahead of their second group A game against Finland on Friday.

Ghana's U-17 side thrashed host nation, Uruguay 5-0 in the opening game of the FIFA U17 Women World to signal their intention of potential winners of the trophy.

A win for Ghana will see the Maidens advance to the next stage along with New Zealand who won by a goal to nil against Finland.

The Friday, November 16 duel at the Estadio Charrúa, in Montevideo is the first meeting the two nations.

