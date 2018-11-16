Asante Kotoko To Play Togolese Side Koroki Tchamba Metete In Friendly

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko are set to play Togolese side Koroki Tchamba Metete in a friendly at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will use the game as part of preparations for the CAF Confederations Cup which begins in a fortnight time.

Kotoko have been engaged in intensive training routines and spent the last ten days in Takoradi where they played a friendly with inform Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by the Mauves and Yellow at the Sekondi Essipong stadium on Wednesday.

The Kumasi based club will host the winner of the Cameroon FA Cup between Eding Sport FC and Lion Blesse in the preliminary stages of the competition.

Inform striker Sogne Yacouba is expected to join the club after two weeks in his native, Burkina Faso, where he was reportedly dealing with some final issues.

Meanwhile, coach C.K Akunor has been tasked to win the competition after signing a three-year contract with the club last month.

