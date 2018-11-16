Halik Hudu Wins Swedish U-21 League With Hammarby IF

Budding Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Halik Hudu made won his second title in Sweden as he helped Hammarby IF clinch the Swedish U21 Championship.

Hudu, who joined Hammarby IF from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies, featured prominently for the side's U19 as they won the title in October.

The 18-year-old captured the centre stage again when he played a key role in the U19 flourishing campaign by hitting the back of the net in the 2-0 win over BK Hacken on the final day of the season.

Hudu scored on the stroke of halftime after receiving a pass in the box and a little under pressure, he planted the ball at the back of the twine before Andre Alsanati sealed the win in the dying embers of the encounter.

The hosts dominated the entire duration of the game at the Hammarby IP in Stockholm.

