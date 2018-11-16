modernghana logo

27 minutes ago | Football News

2018 AWCON: GOC Donates To Black Queens Ahead Of Tournament

Sammy Heywood Okine
The Black Queens have been challenged to selflessly perform beyond expectations and win the AWCON2018.

The Ghana Olympic Committee Board led by GOC President on Thursday visited Team Ghana at Training and encouraged them to be intrinsically motivated & focused to win the 11thAfricanWomens Cup at home.

Among those in the team of the GOC were Communications Director Charles Osei Asibey, Dep Gen. Secretary Rev Quarcoo, Nana Mankata, and Theo Edzie.

The GOC donate products from Twellium Gh Ltd to the captain, Lizzy Addo.

The Queens have promised to take each game serious and go steadily to the Cup.

Ben Nunoo Mensah, the GOC President challenged the players to be selfless and play beyond themselves and go on and on to grab the place to the Fifa World Cup and also win the Cup.

“You can do it, Go and win for Ghana, this is your time” he said.

