GHBudget: Sports Ministry Gets GHS 43 Million For 2019

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will get an amount of GHS 43, 795, 046 for the 2019 year to implement all its activities.

This was stated in the full 2019 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Ministry of Finance.

The amount represents a 33 percent rise on the allocation for 2018 which was GHS 32, 799, 500.

The 2019 budget for the Sports Ministry will have to take care of wages and salaries of the workers of the various agencies and entities working its umbrella.

In addition, the amount will also have to take care of the major sporting activities that the nation would undertake in the said year.

Some of these activities include the potential participation in the 2019 African Nations Cup in Cameroon (should the Black Stars qualify), the potential participation of the Black Queens in the Women’s World Cup in France (should they qualify), and the U-20 African Cup of Nations which will be played in Niger.

The Black Satellites are taking part in that tournament.

Other details

The wages and salaries of the Ministry went up from 16, 857, 786 in 2018 to GHS 18, 797, 432.

Wages and salaries and goods and services accounted for GHS 35, 371, 919 of the budget.

However, there was a remarkable change in the column under Development Partner funds.

While the budgets for 2017 and 2018 showed no contribution all from the partners, an amount of GHS 4, 810, 000 had been stated under the line item.

What the finance minister said on sports:

“Mr Speaker, sports continue to be one of the key unifying factors in our country, bringing all of us together as one irrespective of our differences.

"I am pleased to announce Mr Speaker that Ghana is currently hosting the Confederation of African Football Women's Nations Cup and we have also won the bid to host the 2023 All African Games.

"Mr Speaker, the Accra Sports Stadium has been renovated after a decade of neglect; finally, sports-loving Ghanaians can go to the stadium and safely watch their favourite teams play.

"Government has additionally invested in 10 youth and sports centres of excellence in each of the 10 regions of Ghana which are at various stages of completion.”