AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah Counting On Foreign-Based Stars To Slay Ethiopia

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says his side cannot afford to drop points against Ethiopia on Sunday in their Group F 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Black Satellites were inactive last month because of the postponement of the doubleheader against Sierra Leone.

In September, they lost 1-0 to Kenya in Nairobi and are now third in the Group on three points, four below leaders Kenya

Appiah has fortified his squad by recalling Andre and Jordan Ayew to boost his chances of returning ways.

"It's important to get a win to make sure we qualify then everybody will relax," coach Kwesi Appiah told Nation Sport after the session.

"All our players play abroad where they come fully prepared, knowing the situation, it's psychologically important to let them know we are going out for a win on Sunday.

"Ghana has a lot of players, it's important you don't rely on what you have only. You always make sure you have a backup, only four players here made the Kenya game."

