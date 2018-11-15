Harrison Afful And Jonathan Mensah Arrivals Give Ghana Full House Ahead For Ethiopia cCash

Columbus Crew duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah joined the Black Stars camp in Kenya on Thursday morning and trained with them.

They were the last of the 19 players invited for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

Afful and Mensah were in action on Sunday night when Crew suffered a 3-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls to be eliminated from the Eastern Conference semi-final 3-1 on aggregate.

Ghana's contingent has been in Kenya since Monday but had the full compliment train today.

It was a two-hour training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Black Stars are seeking to bounce back after their last fixture in the qualifiers ended in a 1-0 defeat against Kenya.

