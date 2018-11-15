VAR Set To Be Used In Premier League Next Season

Video assistant referees are set to be used in the Premier League next season after clubs agreed in principle to their introduction.

The Premier League will now make a formal request to the International Football Association Board and Fifa.

VAR was used at the 2018 World Cup, is in operation in Italy and Germany's top divisions, and has been utilised in some FA Cup and Carabao Cup games.

The Premier League has been carrying out "non-live" trials this season.

VAR will also be used in the Champions League from next season.

In April, Premier League clubs voted against it being used for the 2018-19 season.