Sporting KC Exempted From 2018 MLS Expansion Draft After Losing Latif Blessing Last Season

Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City have been exempted from the expansion draft of 2018 after losing several top players from the system including Ghanaian forward Latif Atta Blessing.

Last season, Blessing, who was Sporting Kansas City's most priced asset was drafted by expansion side Los Angeles FC after a stellar first year with the Kansas club.

Blessing helped Sporting Kansas City to the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup before joining the California based club.

Last Friday, in an announcement that was heavily overshadowed by the MLS Cup Playoffs, Major League Soccer announced the 2018 Expansion Draft for FC Cincinnati.

Many fans were hoping for the elimination of the Expansion Draft since it allows new teams to poach players that other teams had scouted, recruited and then signed to a MLS contract.

However, teams who had a player drafted in the 2017 MLS Expansion Draft for Los Angeles FC will be exempt from the 2018 draft.

That includes the Seattle Sounders, San Jose Earthquakes, Columbus Crew, Toronto FC and Sporting KC.

Sporting KC have lost the likes of Alan Kann, Sal Sizzo, Seth Sinovic and Latif Blessing to Expansion Drafts.

