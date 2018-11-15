Mourinho Better Than Guardiola - Maradona

Argentina great Diego Maradona has said he believes Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a better manager than Pep Guardiola.

World Cup winner Maradona has said he intends to spend a week in Manchester in the near future to see the former Real Madrid manager in action.

"I, as a coach, still have a lot to learn," Maradona, who is coaching Mexican second division side Dorados de Sinaloa told Marca. "That is why I will go a week to Manchester to see Mourinho train and to ask him a lot of things."

When asked why it was Mourinho he wanted to learn from, Maradona replied: "Because he is the best, without a doubt."

Manchester City comprehensively beat United 3-1 in the weekend's derby to extend the champions' unbeaten start to the Premier League season, while Mourinho's men sit eighth. However, Maradona said that he believes Guardiola is using the methods invented by Johan Cruyff but has an easier time implementing them due to the freedom available to him in the transfer market.

"For me, yes -- Mou is better," Maradona added. "I give Pep credit for making the most of what Johan Cruyff left.

"Guardiola did not invent the tiki-taka -- a style of play characterised by maintaining possession with short passing and movement. The tiki-taka was created by Cruyff. Only that now Pep can choose any player in the world he wants so the tiki-taka is easier that way."