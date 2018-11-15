FC Metz To Miss John Boye In French Cup Tie Against Sarreguemines On Sunday

French Ligue II side FC Metz will miss the services of Ghana defender John Boye on Sunday in the Seventh round of the Cup tie against Sarreguemines.

John Boye is one of the many internationals that will miss the seventh round Cup tie on Sunday.

The defender was named in Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday in Addis Ababa.

The 31-year-old in Kenya, where the Black Stars have been camping for the penultimate AFCON qualifier.

Manager Frédéric Antonetti will have to rely on players from the youth side of the club as ten of his first-time players leave for international duty.

FC Metz had a similar situation in October during the trip to Sochaux.

Other Metz players to miss the game against Sarreguemines are Senegalese duo, Opa Nguette and Habib Diallo, Stupila Sunzu of Zambia, Mali internationals Mamadou Fofona and Adama Traore and Ablie Jallow of Gambia.

