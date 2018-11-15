modernghana logo

35 minutes ago | Football News

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Gears Up Ahead Of Ethiopia Clash [PICTURES]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana have intensified their training ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

The four-time African champions have to win the much-anticipated fixture to keep their hope alive after the Sierra Leone doubleheader was cancelled by FIFA.

Ghana lie on the 3rd position with 3 points after two matches played.

The technical team began taking 19 foreign-based players through their paces on at their Kenyan training camp on Wednesday before ahead of their departure on Saturday for the Ethiopian capital.

Photos below...

11152018105638 1i841p5cbv 71

11152018105638 swnaqedq32 droudrw4aeti5f

11152018105642 swnaredq5k drzjpawsaiejkp

11152018105646 1j041p5cbv drzkwyx4aapco

11152018105812 0g830m4yyt large4

11152018105847 uaqctgfsrn large5

11152018105954 k5grj7u3h1 large8

11152018105959 wbreuihtto sbjagfg1

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

