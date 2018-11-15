2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Gears Up Ahead Of Ethiopia Clash [PICTURES]

The Black Stars of Ghana have intensified their training ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

The four-time African champions have to win the much-anticipated fixture to keep their hope alive after the Sierra Leone doubleheader was cancelled by FIFA.

Ghana lie on the 3rd position with 3 points after two matches played.

The technical team began taking 19 foreign-based players through their paces on at their Kenyan training camp on Wednesday before ahead of their departure on Saturday for the Ethiopian capital.

Photos below...