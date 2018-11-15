Ghanaian Midfielder Koby Arthur Scores Winner For Macclesfield FC In Checkatrade Trophy

Ghanaian midfielder Koby Arthur scored the winning goal for Macclesfield FC as they rallied from behind to defeat West Brom U23 in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The League One side were pegged back after Rayhaan Tulloch gave the visitors the lead with just 14 minutes on the clock despite being dominated by the hosts.

But the lead did not last as Ben Stephens restored parity for Macclesfield five minutes later before Koby Arthur sealed the win in the 24th minute with a close-range finish.

Arthur has scored three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for the Silkmen in the ongoing season.

The 22-year-old joined the Moss Ross' Stadium outfit from Birmingham City at the start of the season as a free agent after loans deals at Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City.

But he struggled for regular playing time, making 15 appearances and registered one goal and two assists - which led to reports that the club management are planning on releasing him.

However, the hard-tackling enforcer has been awarded a one-year contract extension, which will keep him at the at the club until summer 2019.

