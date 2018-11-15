Nigeria Arrive In Ghana Ahead Of AWCON

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have arrived in Ghana for the 11th edition of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Nigeria touched down in Accra on Wednesday evening and immediately left for Cape Coast, where they will be based for their group B games.

A delegation comprising of 21 players and 10 officials hit Accra, the nation's capital before making the trip to Cape Coast for their Group B games.

The Super Falcons qualified for the 11th edition and are set to defend the title they won two years ago in Cameroon.

The reigning African champions had a successful two-week camping in Epe, Lagos, where they lost 3-2 to Dominion Hotspur in a friendly.

They later embarked on an eight-day training tour in Abidjan, losing 3-1 to Asec Mimosas U16 and later defeating Eleven Sisters 4-0 on Monday at the Sol Beni Stadium.

Nigeria will lodge at Elmina Beach Resort in Cape Coast and will be looking to replicate the superb form to claim their third title in a row.

The Super Falcons are in group B with South Africa, Zambia and Equatorial Guinea.

