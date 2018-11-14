Ghana Captain Mukarama Abdulai On Cloud Nine

Black Maidens captain, Mukarama Abdulai, was beside herself with joy after winning the player of the match award in Ghana's 5-0 thrashing of Uruguay at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Tuesday night.

Ghana got off to a flying start on Tuesday night when they beat Uruguay 5-0, thanks to a hat-trick by skipper Mukarama Abdulai and a goal each from Fuseina Mumuni and Millot Pokuaa.

The Northern Ladies attacker later posted on Twitter, expressing her joy after winning the most valuable player award.

“It was a special feeling to score a hat-trick and player of the match award on my World Cup debut. Amazing team performance, always proud of my girls. We go again on Friday. Thanks y'all for the messages. Alhamdulillah."

Hot shot: Mukarama Abdulai put up a Player-of-the Match performance against Uruguay

Despite a partisan Uruguay crowd spurring on the hosts at the Estadio Charrua, it was the impressive Ghanaians that controlled the early stages of the contest, with Animah Grace given a clear sight of goal but striking wide of the target just six minutes in.

It was a sign of things to come, as the Black Maidens claimed a firm grip on proceedings with two goals in five first-half minutes. They opened the scoring when an unmarked Fuseina took a pass from Mukarama before converting with a simple turn and finish. The West Africans quickly doubled their advantage, as Grace’s fine cross from the left found Mukarama to head home at the far post.

It was a challenging opening period for La Celeste, who needed to replace injured goalkeeper Jennifer Sosa with Agustina Caraballo in one of two substitutions that Uruguay made before half-time.

Caraballo was called on to keep her side in the match early in the second half, as she denied a breaking Mukarama at close range before team-mate Juliana Viera had to clear another Mukarama effort off the Uruguay goal-line.

Millot Pokuaa scored Ghana's third goal

A third goal would arrive on 66 minutes, as Millot broke in and finished with aplomb before Mukarama completed her hat-trick with two late goals in a fine Ghanaian performance in Montevideo.

Prior to the tournament, the talented forward was tipped to be a sensation after banging in 12 goals for the Black Maidens during the World Cup qualifiers.

Mukarama Abdulai dribbles past her Uruguayan marker, Daniela Olivera

According to the player, she sees the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup as a life-changing opportunity as it can open more doors for them with regard to career and she, together with her colleagues, will put in their best.

Ghana sit top of Group A after the heavy win over the host and will next face Finland, who lost their first game to New Zealand.