2019 AFCON Qualifiers: John Painstil Tips Black Stars To Beat Ethiopia

Former Ghanaian international, John Paintsil says the Black Stars have required quality to beat Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Ghana must win their remaining two games to stand a chance of qualifying to the tournament for the eighth consecutive time since 2006.

"This is a game Ghana can't afford any other results apart from victory," Paintsil told Kumasi FM.

"Kwesi Appiah has a very good team to achieve the results in Addis Ababa. The return of the Ayew brothers is also an advantage to Ghana because whenever they team up with Asamoah Gyan upfront, every defence requires an extra effort to stop them from scoring so Ghana will surely win.

"The current Ghana squad is one that every coach in the world would love to handle. They have played together for a long time with few new faces.

"It is the best squad in recent times and if I'm even handed this team, I will defeat every opponent in the world," he added.

On Tuesday, Ghana's contingent touched down in Kenyan capital Nairobi where the team will fine tune before leaving for Ethiopia on Friday.

Ghana are third in Group F with three points, four points behind leaders Kenya after two games.