56 minutes ago | Football News

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Kick Off Training In Kenya Ahead Of Ethiopia Clash

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana have begun camping in Kenya ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

The 19 players that was invited to the camp are present and took part on the first day at training in Nairobi.

The team will be in the Central African country for the next three days before leaving for Ethiopia on Friday.

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew make a return to the team after over a year of absence

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was a late exclusion from the squad after the player cited an injury he sustained in his side’s League match against Atalanta over the weekend.

Ghana will need to win against Ethiopia to keep their qualification to next year’s Cup of Nations on cause.

