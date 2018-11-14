Kwabena Yeboah Saddened By Kwadwo Asamoah’s Withdrawal From Black Stars Squad

President of Sports Writers Association of Ghana Kwabena Yeboah has stated that he is saddened by Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah’s decision to pull out of the Black Stars squad called up for the AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia.

It can be recalled that Asamoah pulled out of the squad last Monday due to a knee injury. His decision raised questions about his willingness to play for the National team.

Some comments also suggested that the player had pulled out due to the return of the Ayew brothers who have been absent from the team for a while.

In an interview with Kumasi based Angel FM earlier today, the seasoned Kwabena Yeboah disclosed that he is disappointed because over the weekend Kwadwo Asamoah played 90 minutes for his club in Italy.

“This is the national team and we have come of age but for the match that we saw over the weekend he was very fit. He played wonderfully well and Kwadwo is somebody we all admire and we have admired over the years. He makes us proud as a people”, he said.

“We have just seen you. You played fully fit. I am very sad about this."

He further observed that the issue of camps in the national team is not something that should be a problem because it happens. He believes the players should move on and prioritize playing for the National team instead.

“When you go to the national camps there will always be groups because naturally, people will bond with each other. Sulley Muntari and Michael Essien whatever the case the two of them will stay in a room. You can’t separate it. We should move on”.

Ghana will play Ethiopia in Addis Ababa this coming Sunday, November 18 2018.