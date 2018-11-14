AWCON 2018: I Am Scared, But Looking Forward To The Challenge – Tiisetso Makhubela

South Africa defender Tiisetso Makhubela says she is looking forward to her debut Africa Women's Cup of Nations appearance but admits she feels scared as the days approach.

The 21-year-old, the second youngest in the Bayana Bayana squad travelled with the team to Ghana as one of the promising stars for the competition.

Ahead of South Africa's first game on Sunday against Nigeria, Tiisetso Makhubela is eager for the biggest challenge of her football career.

'I feel very happy to be here. It is a great honour to be sharing the dressing room with some of the players I have always looked up to, players I only knew as opposition in the Sasol League - the likes of Janine van Wyk, Refiloe Jane, Nothando Vilakazi and Nompumelelo Nyandeni,' said an excited Makhubela to SAFA.net.

'The players have helped me to settle in quickly as they motivate me a lot, and are constantly offering advice. I feel blessed to be in their company and they help me improve with every training session. They really contribute to my growth as a player.'

'As the kick-off approaches, my heart is racing very fast but I am looking forward to the challenge. Given a chance, I will do the best I can to help the team win, and my greatest wish is to play some part in this tournament. We can't wait for our first match on Sunday (against Nigeria). Without a doubt, it is going to be tough, but I am confident we will do well because there is a lot determination all round in the team. Qualifying for the World Cup would be my biggest achievement," she concluded.

