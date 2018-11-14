No Ghanaian Club In Africa's Top 30 Rich List; AshGold Ranked 82nd

There is no Ghanaian club in the top 30 of Africa's rich list, according to the latest publication by Finances of Football.

The ranking was done based on current club accounts and annual budgets.

Club from North and Southern Africa dominate the ranking.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC lead the rankings with an amount of over US$ 28.2 m and they followed by Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs whose budget is reported to be US$ 23.2.

Big spenders Mamelodi Sundowns are surprisingly in 13th place with a budget of US$ 9.5m.

TP Mazembe are the only club from Central Africa to break into the Top 10 with a budget US$ 11.3m.

AshantiGold, on US$ 1.7m, are only Ghanaian side to appear in the top 100 list with about on the 82nd position.

This automatically makes the Obuasi-based side the richest club in Ghana as they own their stadium and other facilities in the mining town.

