modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
29 minutes ago | Football News

Hearts of Oak MD Reveals Why Fatawu Mohammed Was Stripped Off Club Captaincy

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Hearts of Oak MD Reveals Why Fatawu Mohammed Was Stripped Off Club Captaincy

Mark Noonan, the managing director of Hearts of Oak has disclosed why he stripped Fatawu Dauda the team's captaincy.

Fatawu was stripped off the club's captaincy after making an unpleasant comment about the club's recruitment policy.

The right-back criticized the management of the club for not bringing in 'experienced' players to augment the efforts of the youngsters in the current crop.

However, Noonan claimed he personally took off the captaincy from Mohammed because he was disappointed in the defender's comments.

" I was upset and disappointed by the captain's comments and I brought him into my office, we talked about it. I took the captaincy away from him because of his comments. Anything a captain says about the men I'm supposed to be leading, I have a big issue with that," he told Accra based Citi FM.

The American Marketing guru added that the Accra-based giants will make bolster the team at the right time.

"We have a plan and the right leadership in place with Kim Grant we've hired. Right now is not the time to go out and buy a bunch of expensive players time is not knowing when we are going to have a league and at the right time, we will bring in reinforcement".

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1God wants you to know ... that there are so many opportunities to serve. Choose the opportunities which bring the most joy to your heart. That is where your gifts lie

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line