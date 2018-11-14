Hearts of Oak MD Reveals Why Fatawu Mohammed Was Stripped Off Club Captaincy

Mark Noonan, the managing director of Hearts of Oak has disclosed why he stripped Fatawu Dauda the team's captaincy.

Fatawu was stripped off the club's captaincy after making an unpleasant comment about the club's recruitment policy.

The right-back criticized the management of the club for not bringing in 'experienced' players to augment the efforts of the youngsters in the current crop.

However, Noonan claimed he personally took off the captaincy from Mohammed because he was disappointed in the defender's comments.

" I was upset and disappointed by the captain's comments and I brought him into my office, we talked about it. I took the captaincy away from him because of his comments. Anything a captain says about the men I'm supposed to be leading, I have a big issue with that," he told Accra based Citi FM.

The American Marketing guru added that the Accra-based giants will make bolster the team at the right time.

"We have a plan and the right leadership in place with Kim Grant we've hired. Right now is not the time to go out and buy a bunch of expensive players time is not knowing when we are going to have a league and at the right time, we will bring in reinforcement".