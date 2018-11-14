AWCON 2018: Mali Players Refuse To Travel To Ghana Over Unpaid Bonuses

Mali players have refused to travel to Ghana for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations because of unpaid bonuses.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm that the Lady Eagles will only make the trip to Ghana when the arrears have been cleared.

According to a close source, they were promised a participation fee of 500,000 Francs CFA per a player but have since not been paid.

Mali are drawn in Group A alongside hosts Ghana, Algeria and Cameroon.

They play Cameroon in their opening fixture on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Local Organizing Committee is expecting the arrivals of Cameroon, Zambia, Nigeria and Mali today (Wednesday).

South Africa have been in town already preparing and were involved in a friendly against the hosts Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

The Bayana Bayana lost that match 1-0 thanks to a Samira Sulemen first-half header at the near post to wrap up preparations.

