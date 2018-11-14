Universitatea Craiova Defender Isaac Donkor Sets Sights On Ghana Call-Up

Universitatea Craiova defender Isaac Donkor is targeting his maiden Black Stars call-up following his cracking performance for the Romanian side.

Donkor has not featured for the West African giants at any age group despite his exploits with Italian giants Inter Milan between 2010 and 2017.

Donkor, who has been a key figure for Universitatea Craiova in the Romanian top-flight league since joining in the summer from Serie B side AC Cesena, has set his sights on claiming a spot in the Black Stars.

Despite his scintillating start to life in the Romanian league, Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah snubbed him for the side's upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia.

However, the 23-year-old is not perturbed by the exclusion as he is still hopeful of earning a spot in the team soon.

'I'll be very very happy to earn a call-up. I don't know the future but I hope it comes soon,' he told 442gh.com in an interview.

'For every player, the most beautiful thing is to play for your national team. So I hope it comes very soon.

Asked whether he was disappointed for not earning a call-up for the Ethiopia clash despite his fine form, the defender laughed and said 'My time will come.'

'No, not at all. I know when my time comes, I will be invited. For me, since no coach has called me, I know it's not my time. When my time comes, no one can stop me from being invited,' he added.

Donkor has made 11 appearances in the Romanian top-flight league as well as two in the UEFA Europa League.

