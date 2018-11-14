Ayews Return To Black Stars Excites Richard Kingson

Richard Kingson, Black Stars goalkeepers trainer, has reiterated that he is excited with the Andre and Jordan Ayew to the national team.

The Ayew brothers have been out of the national colours for over a year after withdrawing from a World Cup qualifier against Congo in September last year.

However, ahead of the country's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia, head coach of the team, Kwesi Appiah has named the pair in his squad.

“We [Black Stars technical team] don’t invite players base on what people say," Kingson told Hello FM.

"We have a criteria for inviting players to the national team and I think this time they [Jordan and Andre] deserve this call-up.

“l am happy Dede And Jordan are back into the Black Stars.

"I personally believe they deserve to be in the national team and I am hoping they put up a good performance to raise the image of the team.”

Andre returns for national duty in high spirits after scoring to help Fenerbahce to a 2-0 victory over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Jordan, on the other hand, has contrasting fortunes as he drew blank in his eighth Premier League game for new club Crystal Palace in their a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.