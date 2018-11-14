Marcel Desailly Has The Requisite To Become Black Stars Coach - Robert Pires

Robert Pires has reiterated that former Chelsea star, Marcel Desailly would be a good choice for Ghana after being linked a couple of times with the Black Stars coaching job.

Desailly was on the verge of being appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars in 2014 but former Chelsea and West Ham manager Avram Grant got the nod eventually.

However, in 2017, Desailly was rumoured to be close to joining the Black Stars ahead of Kwesi Appiah's second coming last year following the departure of Grant.

With barely six months left on Appiah's contract, the former Arsenal star claims Desailly would be a good choice if Ghana wants to bring on board a new coach.

“I wish Marcel Desailly is given the chance to coach Ghana when the position becomes vacant," Pires, who was in the West African nation last week as the Premier League ambassador, told Starr FM.

"This is because he was a great football player and has enough experience to give good advice to young players.

"He also has the coaching badges so I think he can be the next coach of Ghana and will be successful as well due to his knowledge about the game,” he added.

Pires and Desailly were members of France's squad that won the Fifa World Cup in 1998.