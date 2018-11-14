Kwadwo Asamoah Is Fuelling Ayews Conspiracy With His 'Mysterious' Injury Claims - Kwabena Yeboah

Ace Sports Broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah has expressed his disappointment with Kwadwo Asamoah's reason to pull out of the Black Stars game against Ethiopia.

The Inter Milan star has refused to join the team for the upcoming AFCON 2019 qualifier against the Walias, citing injury as his reason for his withdrawal.

However, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] who watched the 29-year-old on Sunday in the Serie A game between Inter and Atlanta believes the midfielder's withdrawal increases the conspiracy theory that he does not want to play with the Ayew brothers.

"We all watched Kwadwo Asamoah over the weekend against Atlanta. He was brilliant and phenomenal. He played the full game. For him to suddenly tell us that he has a leg injury and want to take medication I don't want to take that.' Kwabena Yeboah told Angel FM in Kumasi.

"If he does that, it increases the conspiracy theory that over the years whenever the Ayew brothers are in the team he doesn't want to be part the team. I don't want to believe that. But the kind of job we are doing you can't take anything hook, line sinker. I don't understand."

"Kwadwo played 90minutes over the weekend. And everyone is supposed to join the team in Kenya for camping for an important game against Ethiopia, only for him to come and tell us he can't go because of injury. I don't think I can buy to that.' he added.

Meanwhile, the host of Sports Highlights on GTV has advised Kwesi Appiah to concentrate on players who are ready to play for the country.

"Personally, I think we have come to a point that those who are not ready to play for the national team we can't force them. We must only allow those who are committed to play for the national team to come and wear the jersey and play.

"Those who feel for reasons one and two they cannot play for the national team there is nothing we can do about them but I'm very disappointed' he added.