U-17 WWC: All The Best Photos As Black Maidens Make Winning Start
Ghana got their FIFA U17 Women's World Cup off to a flying start on Tuesday when they defeated hosts Uruguay 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick by skipper Mukarama Abdulai.
The victory takes Black Maidens to top of Group A ahead of their second game against New Zealand on Friday.
Enjoy photos from the match played at the Estadio Charrua.
