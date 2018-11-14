Assistant Black Queens coach Insists No Player Is Guaranteed A Starting Place Ahead Of AWCON

Assistant coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe insists no player is guaranteed a starting berth in the team ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Ghana opens her campaign against North African side Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium, and after several weeks of training, the WAFU winning coach has revealed players must fight for a position in the starting line up.

According to Tagoe, the technical team is striving on building a side capable of winning the competition for the first time.

'There are no automatic places for any member of the team. We are preparing a team that we believe is capable of winning the tournament, and we will not dwell on past glory," she said in an interview.

"What we see in training is what will inform our decision for the first team. Every player is fighting for her position, whether you play in Ghana or outside the country', she added.

The Africa Women's Cup of Nations has eluded the nation since its inception. Ghana has been to the final on three occasions but are yet to win it.

The Black Queens are in group A together with Algeria, Cameroon and Mali.

