Agyemang Badu, Nicholas Opoku To Work Under Davide Nicola At Udinese After Julio Velazquez Sacking

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Nicholas Opoku will work under coach Davide Nicola at Udinese following the sacking of Julio Velazquez on Tuesday night.

Spanish trainer Vazquez was dismissed on Tuesday, along with assistant coaches Julian Serrano Jimenez, Miguel Vicente Baltanas and Marc Cots Huguet, after a 2-1 defeat to Empoli on Sunday left them fourth from bottom of Serie A.

Former Crotone boss Nicola has been named as Velazquez's successor, having reportedly agreed a deal that will run until the end of the 2019-20 season.

His first match in charge will be the home league game against Roma on November 24.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com