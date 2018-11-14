'Stop Creating Tension Between Asamoah And The Ayews' - Ex-Ghana Defender Urge Ghanaians

A former Ghanaian defender, John Painstil has urged Ghanaians to stop forging stories of a rift between the Ayew brothers and Inter Milan defender, Kwadwo Asamoah.

On Monday, Asamoah pulled out of the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Ethiopia in Adisa Ababa on Sunday.

Reports have gone viral that the former Juventus ace pulled out of the squad due to the inclusion of the Ayews in Kwesi Appiah's squad.

But according to the ex-Fulham player, the Ayews and Kwadwo Asamoah have a very good relationship and has urged football loving fans to desists from manufacturing tension for the Black Stars players.

''It's high time Ghanaians understood football isn't about hatred. Even opposition players exchange pleasantries after games. One cannot claim Asamoah has excused himself because of the Ayews, he is a very disciplined guy and loves everyone, and he creates jokes more than any player in camp,'' Painstil told Kumasi based Kumasi FM.

''The Ayew brothers, on the other hand, are very friendly contrary to the perception in the public domain. Stop creating tension between them because there is no fight in camp. In my twelve years in the camp.

''I never experienced black magic (juju) within the players. These players have children and it affects them in school when they hear people talk about the non-existing tension between their fathers, they grow with hatred for each other.

''The national team gives an opportunity to Ghanaians who want to seek greener pastures so the most important thing is praying for the team's progress rather than dwelling on negativity.''