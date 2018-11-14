Black Satellites To Face Niger In WAFU U20 Cup Of Nations Opener In Lome

Ghana will open their WAFU U20 Cup of Nations campaign against Niger at the Stade Municipal in Lome, Togo on Friday, 7 December 2018.

The Black Satellites will then face Benin in the second group game at the same venue before facing Nigeria in the last group encounter also at the Stade Municipal on 12 December 2018.

The top two teams of the group advance to the semi-finals where they face the first and second placed teams from Group A.

The semi-final are scheduled on 14 December 2018 at the Stade Municipal whereas the finals will take place two days time at the same stadium in Lome.

The eight-nation tournament will serve as preparation for the Black Satellites ahead of the Africa U20 Championship which kicks off on 2nd February 2019 in Niger.

