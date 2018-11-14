modernghana logo

48 minutes ago | Football News

FIFA U-17 WWC: Fifa Secretary General Hails Ghana's Impressive Win Over Uruguay

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Fatma Samoura has heaped praises on Ghana's Black Maidens after their impressive victory against Uruguay in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Tuesday night.

The Maidens produced an impressive performance against the host nation after the demolished by 5-0 at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo with skipper Abdulai Mukarama claiming a hat-trick.

The victory put Ghana in good stead to qualify for the knockout stage as they occupy the first position with a huge goal difference.

However, the FIFA General Secretary took to social media to hail the team's performance and urged them to continue winning.

The Black Maidens next game is on Friday against New Zealand, who beat Finland in their first game.

