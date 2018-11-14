Inter Allies Ready To Negotiate With Hearts of Oak Over Victorien Adebayor - Willie Klutse

Technical Director for Inter Allies Willie Klutse says his outfit are ready to start negotiation with Hearts of Oak over star striker Victorien Adebayor following reports that the Phobians have made an enquiry about the availability of the player.

Reports went widespread on Tuesday that Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have contacted Inter Allies over a possible switch of the Niger international.

But according to the La-based outfit boss, they could release their prized asset to the Phobians but they should go through the proper channel.

'Hearts of Oak have registered their interest in our player Victorien Adebayor but they should bring an official offer then we negotiate with them,' Klutse told Happy FM.

Adebayor joined the 'Eleven is to One' lads from AS GNN Niger at the start of the truncated 2017/18 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The 22-year-old sharp-shooter went ahead to score 7 goals in 12 appearances.

Adebayor was a member of the Niger national team that participated in the 2017 WAFU Cup held in Ghana last year.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com