GFA Normalization Committee Meets Judicial And Standing Committee Heads, Members

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association today (Tuesday) met with heads and members of Judicial and Standing Committees of the Ghana Football Association.

Among the committees which met with the Normalization Committee included the Legal Committee, Appeals Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Club Licensing Board, Players’ Status Committee, Premier League Board, Division One League Board, Ethics Committee, etc.

The discussion, which was led by the President of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah, centred on difficulties hindering the work of the judicial and standing committees. The meeting also sought the views of members of the committees, as well as the way forward for Ghana football with regard to their areas of operations.

Dr Amoah opened the discussion by saying the Normalization Committee recognizes the considerable experience of members of the committees, having served Ghana football in various capacities over a long period of time.

He, therefore, urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bare and be blunt in their observations, analysis and recommendations to the Normalization Committee to assist it put in place an effective operational model for Ghana football.

In response to the President’s plea, members present made incisive presentations about the state of affairs of their respective committees and offered various suggestions on the way forward.

Members who took turns to share their experiences and way forward included COP Kofi Boakye, Chairman of the Ethics Committee, Ernest Thompson, Chairman of the Legal Committee, Kweku Eyiah, former member of the Executive Committee and Vice Chairman of the Legal Committee, Ashford Tettey Oku, Chairman of the PLB and a member of the Club Licensing Board, among others.

On behalf of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah thanked the members for attending the meeting and sharing their experiences with the Committee.

Other members of the Normalization Committee namely; Mrs Lucy Quist, Ms Naa Odofoley Nortey and Lawyer Dua Adonteng were present at the meeting.

MEETING WITH PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS

The Normalization Committee also met with Chief Executive Officers and Directors of Premier League clubs at the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association today (Tuesday).

The meeting was at the instance of the Premier League clubs and discussions focused on the Ghana Premier League and the way forward.

The Premier League clubs’ delegation was led by Accra Hearts of Oak Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV and they made a powerpoint presentation to the Normalization Committee, which was led by the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan.

The President of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah welcomed the clubs’ presentation and assured them that their proposal will be discussed by the Normalization Committee. The President also reiterated the Committee’s desire to lay a solid foundation to ensure a better future for Ghana football.