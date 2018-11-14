U17 FIFA WORLD CUP: Ghana Hit Five Past Uruguay

The Black Maidens of Ghana opened their U-17 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 5:0 thrashing of host nation Uruguay.

Fuseina Mumuni lashed onto a pass inside the 18-yard box unmarked and smashed the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net to give the Black Maidens the lead on the 20th minute.

Just some four minutes afterwards, star player Mukarama Abdulai connected to an inviting cross from the left flanks to head home from close range to double the Queens lead. The time piled more pressure on Uruguay but failed to add to their two-advantage at the end of the first half.

There was no change in the Maidens dominance after the break as they continued to dictate the pace of the game right from the start of the second half. A resilient Uruguayan side defended very well to keep prevent Ghana from adding more goals for about 20 minutes into the second half.

Their defense was eventually caught wanting when Milot Pokuaa accelerated through their backline to calmly slot the ball into the right bottom corner of the opposition’s goal post.

At this point it was evident there was no way Ghana could lose the match. Ghana’s young ladies continued to thrill fans and after a combination of over five passes, Captain Mukarama Abdulai showed great composure in front of goal to bang in her second for the night.

Mukarama finally got her hat-trick in the last minute of the game. She received deflected pass and reacted quickest in the box to bury the ball at the back of the net.

The five zero mauling put the Maidens on top of Group A with three points and five goals. New Zealand beat Finland by a goal to nil in the other group game. Ghana will not have to prepare to play New Zealand in their second game.