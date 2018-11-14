Ten Players Arrive In Black Stars Camp In Kenya Ahead Of Ethiopia Game

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, Thomas Partey and Kassim Nuhu are among the ten players to have arrived in the Black Stars training camp in Nairobi in preparation for Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash with Ethiopia.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu also arrived on Monday along with goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Nana Amponmah and Emmanuel Boateng to take the number of players as well.

France-based duo of Majeed Waris and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, as well as Mubarak Wakaso, arrived by Tuesday night to take the number of players in camp to 10.

As a result of the number of players in camp full training could not start as frustrated coach Kwesi Appiah was left in despair over the travel arrangement that led to the late arrivals.

The rest of the players are expected late on Tuesday night or early Wednesday to ensure that training starts in earnest.

The Black Stars will travel to Addis Ababa to play the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia in a must-win clash on November 18.

After two matches, Ghana finds themselves third in AFCON qualifying Group F, having taken three points so far, although they've played two games fewer than leaders Kenya and second-placed Ethiopia.

Their October double-header against Sierra Leone was cancelled due to the latter's suspension by FIFA after government interference to deal with alleged corruption in the SLFA.

