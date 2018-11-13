Black Maidens Captain Hoping To Impress Scouts In Uruguay Game

Captain for the female u17 national team of Ghana the Black Maidens, Mukarama Abdulai is looking forward to put up a good performance to catch the eyes of watching scouts who will be in the stands for their clash against Uruguay later tonight.

Speaking at a pre-match conference yesterday, the Maidens enterprising attacker stressed that he has played locally in Ghana and relishes a possible switch to a different club at the end of this tournament.

She is, therefore, hoping to have a good game today and subsequent matches to catch the attention of observing scouts.

“I played in a club the Northern Ladies in the Northern Part of Ghana and apart from National team we play leagues and the division one leagues. I think the scouts watching me I will do my best and at the end of the day I will have something good or somewhere to go”, Mukarama said.

Ghana is in the same Group with host nation Uruguay, New Zealand and Finland. The team will play the host later tonight at 10pm local time in their Group opener.

Mukarama and her colleagues have emphasized time and again that they want to win the trophy for the country. They are however going to take it one match at a time and will be hoping to get their first win tonight.

Meanwhile, the first match of the day for the 6th Edition of the u17 world cup just ended in a goalless draw between Brazil and Japan.