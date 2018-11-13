modernghana logo

27 minutes ago | Football News

Medeama To Battle Kotoko In A High-Profile Friendly On Wednesday

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Medeama SC have confirmed a high-profile friendly against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday.

The Mauve and Yellows will play as guest of the Porcupine Warriors at the Sekondi stadium.

The game is expected to attract huge crowd amid the growing rivalry between the two Premier League sides.

Kotoko are using the high-profile friendly to test their readiness ahead of their participation in the 2018/19 CAF Confederation.

The stakes are high for the two teams after Medeama coach Samuel Boadu claimed his team is far better than the Porcupine Warriors.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

