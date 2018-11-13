U-17 WWC: Ghana Coach Eyes Winning Start Against Uruguay

Ghana coach Evans Adotey believes a winning start against Uruguay will be key if the Black Maidens want to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Black Maidens, who are making a sixth appearance at the tournament, open their campaign against the host nation at the Estadio Churrua in Montevideo on Tuesday at 10 pm.

"We need to start well by winning our first game against the hosts, it is crucial we do that since we want to make the next stage early," he said in a pre-match interview.

The Black Maidens remain the only Africa side to ever win bronze at the FIFA U-17 women's World Cup, an achievement coach Evans Adotey wants his team to surpass.

"This is our sixth appearance at the tournament, in 2012 we got to the semi-finals and won bronze, we want to do much better this year by winning the tournament."

Ghana are in group A with Uruguay, newcomers Finland and New Zealand.