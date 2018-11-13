Cape Coast Stadium 80% Ready For AWCON

The Cape Coast Stadium, which is a venue for nations in Group B of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations is 80 percent complete, according to venue officer Asante Ferkou.

According to Mr Asante, the pitch is in a very good condition to be used for games in group B. Group B has defending champions Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea.

'So far 80% of the work here is completed. The pitch, media stains, washroom, lighting system, Scoreboard and other facilities in good condition to be used,' he told Sportsnewsgh.com. 'Waiting to be officially opened,' he added.

Meanwhile, the Robert Mensah stadium, which will be one of the training pitches is yet to be completed and according to Asante Ferkou, they might consider other options.

'Works at the Robert Mensah Stadium is what seems dragging it fit'But there are other alternatives which we are proposing to CAF to consider'Which is Glow Lamp Academy Park'.

The Africa Women's Cup of Nations will begin on November 17th, with Ghana playing Algeria in the opening game.

