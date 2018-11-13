'We Do Not Invite Players Base On Public Influence' - Richard Kingson Slams Critics

A member of the Black Stars technical team, Richard Kingson has slammed critics over Ayew brothers latest call-ups to the Black Stars citing that they only invite players to the national team based on criteria and has nothing to do with public influence.

The pair were sidelined from the national team duties by Coach Kwesi Appiah having last featured in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Congo in September last year in Kumasi.

However, both players are back to the national team pair due to their sparkling form for their respective clubs in the ongoing 2018/2019 top-flight campaign.

Kingson, who is now the goalkeeper's trainer for the national team feels the duo now deserve a recall into the squad and that has nothing to do with any external pressure being imposed on them in doing so as purported by some quarters.

“We [Black Stars technical handlers] don’t invite Players base on what people say," Kingston told Kumasi-based Hello FM.

We have criteria of inviting players to the National Team and I think this time they [Jordan and Andre Ayew] deserve these call-ups.

“l am happy Dede And Jordan are back into the Black Stars and I personally believe they deserve to be in the National Team and I am hoping they put up a good performance to raise the image of the team.”

The Black Stars will take Ethiopia in a must-win clash in Adisa Ababa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

However, the team have opened camping in Kenya, Nairobi,