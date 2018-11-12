modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

2019 AFCON Qualifier: Kwesi Appiah Will Call For Kwadwo Asamoah's Replacement For Ethiopia Clash - NC

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
According to Ghana FA Normalization Committee, the head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah will not call up a replacement for injured Kwadwo Asamoah in his squad to face Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 29-year-old has withdrawn from the squad due to a recurrent knee injury.

The Inter Milan star suffered a swollen knee after their defeat away to Atalanta over the weekend.

According to the club, Asamoah's condition has been intermittent and there is the need to seek urgent medical attention.

However, a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Normalization Committee reads: ''Coach Kwasi Appiah will not alter his squad. The Black Stars thus travels to Kenya for camping with a 19-man squad.

''The team begins camping in Kenya on November 12, 2018. The Normalization Committee wishes Kwadwo Asamoah a speedy recovery.''

Asamoah made a return to the nation for the first time in four years in September for the qualifier against Kenya.

He featured in the 1-0 defeat to the Harambee Stars- a result which hurt the qualification campaign of the Black Stars.

