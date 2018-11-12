modernghana logo

What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
1 hour ago

Black Satellites To Face Nigeria In Group B Of WAFU U20 Nations Cup

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside bitterest rivals Nigeria for the 2018 WAFU U20 Cup of Nations in Lome this December.

The Black Satellites will also face Benin and Niger.

Group A comprises of host nation Togo, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Senegal.

The eight-nation tournament will run from 6-16 December in Togo.

Head coach Jimmy Cobblah will use the ten-day tournament to prepare for the 2019 CAF U20 Cup of Nations in Niger between 24 February and 10 March.

The top four teams will qualify as CAF's representatives for the 2019 FIFA U-20 world cup to be hosted in Poland in May.

